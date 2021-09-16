"People would have been upset if I failed" - Big E on his successful cash-in and if it was worth the wait

Big E never worried about having an unsuccessful cash-in.

Big E sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report this week to discuss all things WWE. When asked if he was worried that he would fail his eventual cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase, Big E said he wasn't worried because he knew how upset the fans would have been if he failed. He also stated that his eventual victory felt "inevitable."

"I didn't really worry too much about it," Big E admitted. "I will say—and not to sound arrogant—people would have been upset if I failed my cash-in. Yeah, it would not have been a good move. I didn't really think that was going to happen, but you never know. It's always a possibility. Also for me, it's just a wasteful, not-positive emotion or character trait to worry about those things I can't control. I just tried to do the best I could while I had the briefcase and, of course, it was briefly stolen from me and I had to get it back quickly, but I didn't spend too much time worrying about it."

Big E feels his WWE Championship win was earned

It's been a long journey to the WWE Championship for Big E, and the path has been lot longer than some people would have preferred. But because it took so long, Big E believes this WWE Championship win was very much earned.

"I think the thing that I love is that it feels earned," Big E said. "There are parts of me where during my initial ascent to the main roster, I thought I was ready. Not that I wasn't ready for the main roster, but maybe at times I wasn't as ready as I thought. I feel like in many ways I've grown as a performer on the mic and in the ring. I'm more comfortable than I was even a couple of years ago. I really have enjoyed this run because it feels earned, and Edge texted me something pretty similar to that. It's sweeter because it took so long."

