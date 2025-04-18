Big E suddenly makes official announcement on his WWE in-ring career

Big E's WWE future as an active in-ring performer has been hanging in the balance for quite some time. He recently discussed his in-ring status for WrestleMania 41.

Big E has been sidelined due to a neck injury he suffered during the March 11 episode of SmackDown in 2022. Despite the nature of the injury, the 39-year-old superstar didn't require any surgery. However, he has yet to be medically cleared to return to in-ring competition and has been advised by doctors to never wrestle again.

Big E hasn't appeared on WWE TV since being kicked out of the New Day during the group's 10th anniversary celebration on the December 2, 2024, edition of RAW.

During Fanatics Live Signing, Big E was asked if he would face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

The former New Day member shot down the idea, claiming he is still not medically cleared.

"Look, I'm not cleared," he said.

WWE star Tyler Breeze responded to his claims with the following message:

"That's not what I heard," Breeze replied. (H/T - Fightful)

Big E clapped back at his friend, saying, “You don’t know.” Breeze jokingly said he heard rumblings about his comeback, to which Big E asked, “Did you hear that from me?”

Will Big E be at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Big E may not be cleared to get back inside the squared circle, but that doesn't mean he can't appear on TV.

Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla predicted that the New Day would get back together at WrestleMania 41.

"I'm just ready for a fresh start for them. And I think that they will bring new light into this match. And I also feel like they have a way now they can bring Big E back in. So that's why I wanna go with New Day and I think Big E will come in and kind of like, you know, get in the mix and stuff," she said.

Big E offered to manage Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston the last time the group stood in the ring together.

With The New Day set to challenge The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championships on Night One of WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see if Big E makes his presence felt during the match.

