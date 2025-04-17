Huge WWE star, not The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin, will return at WrestleMania, says ex-champion

A huge tag team championship match is set to take place on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41. Former Women's Champion Layla recently predicted that an absent top superstar will return to get involved in the square-off.

The War Raiders returned to in-ring action last October after several months of absence. Erik and Ivar captured the World Tag Team Championship two months later by defeating The Judgment Day on RAW. They will now defend their title against The New Day at WrestleMania 41. Four months ago, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel on their former New Day partner Big E. The former WWE Champion has been out of action due to injury since March 2022.

On the ChairShot Sports podcast, Layla predicted that The New Day would emerge victorious in the title match. She also speculated that Big E would make a surprise return at The Show of Shows to help his former teammates:

"I'm just ready for a fresh start for them. And I think that they will bring new light into this match. And I also feel like they have a way now they can bring Big E back in. So that's why I wanna go with New Day and I think Big E will come in and kind of like, you know, get in the mix and stuff," she said. [From 16:26 to 16:42]

WWE analyst also thinks The New Day will win at WrestleMania 41

On his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg speculated that The New Day would defeat The War Raiders and capture the World Tag Team Championship for the first time in four years.

The 45-year-old stated that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods winning the title would make the tag team division more interesting:

"I think I'm feeling New Day, guys. I think I'm feeling New Day. Why not? I think, frankly, the division would be more interesting with the New Day having the titles. I'm gonna go with The New Day," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Big E would indeed make his comeback this Saturday at WrestleMania.

