Major WWE championship is set to change hands at WrestleMania 41 Saturday, says Peter Rosenberg

WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently suggested a major championship would change hands on the first night of WrestleMania 41. He claimed that the result would have a positive impact on a certain division.
The War Raiders captured the World Tag Team Championship last December after defeating The Judgment Day on an episode of Monday Night RAW. They have recently surpassed 119 days as champions. Ivar and Erik are set to defend the title against The New Day this Saturday at WrestleMania 41. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods last held the championship four years ago.
Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg predicted that The New Day would beat The War Raiders and finally become World Tag Team Champions again. He claimed that Kingston and Woods holding the titles would make the tag team division more interesting:
"I think I'm feeling New Day, guys. I think I'm feeling New Day. Why not? I think, frankly, the division would be more interesting with the New Day having the titles. I'm gonna go with The New Day," he said. [25:08 - 25:18]
Booker T thinks The New Day will win the championship at WWE WrestleMania 41
On his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator Booker T discussed the World Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and The War Raiders.
The WWE legend predicted that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would emerge victorious in Las Vegas:
"It's another tag match, of course. New Day got a chance to go out and pad the stats there again. I'm definitely happy the brothers got on the big show, all right, let's just say that, more than anything. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, man, those guys, man, they're like the freaking energizer bunny. They keep going, man. They're like a freaking Timex watch. They just keep on ticking," he said.
It will be interesting to see if the World Tag Team Championship does indeed change hands this Saturday.
