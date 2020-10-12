Big E takes shot at WWE's logic following The New Day split

On the latest edition of Talking Smack, The New Day discussed their split during the 2020 WWE Draft. Big E didn't pull any punches while talking about the same, and even went as far as taking a shot at WWE at one point.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn brought up the fact that SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to WWE RAW. and asked how that would work. Big E chimed in on the conversation and asked Zayn a question.

"How long have you worked here? You're trying to use logic?"

Check out the clip below:

Big E takes a jab at WWE's logic 😂😂pic.twitter.com/QGeepDE2t6 — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) October 12, 2020

Big E is all set to go his own way on WWE SmackDown

The New Day had been around for six years, before finally splitting during the Draft. Big E will now work on SmackDown as a singles star, while Woods and Kofi are going to wow the WWE Universe on RAW.

Many fans have clamored for a Big E singles push for a long time now. It seems like this could be the first step towards Big E getting that major push fans have been wanting for ages. Big E is a former NXT Champion, but never managed to win the big one upon leaving NXT. It would be interesting to see how WWE handles him on SmackDown in the near future.