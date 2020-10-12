Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Big E takes shot at WWE's logic following The New Day split

Big E and Vince McMahon
Big E and Vince McMahon
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Modified 12 Oct 2020, 20:04 IST
News
Advertisement

On the latest edition of Talking Smack, The New Day discussed their split during the 2020 WWE Draft. Big E didn't pull any punches while talking about the same, and even went as far as taking a shot at WWE at one point.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn brought up the fact that SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to WWE RAW. and asked how that would work. Big E chimed in on the conversation and asked Zayn a question.

"How long have you worked here? You're trying to use logic?"

Check out the clip below:

Big E is all set to go his own way on WWE SmackDown

The New Day had been around for six years, before finally splitting during the Draft. Big E will now work on SmackDown as a singles star, while Woods and Kofi are going to wow the WWE Universe on RAW.

Many fans have clamored for a Big E singles push for a long time now. It seems like this could be the first step towards Big E getting that major push fans have been wanting for ages. Big E is a former NXT Champion, but never managed to win the big one upon leaving NXT. It would be interesting to see how WWE handles him on SmackDown in the near future.

Published 12 Oct 2020, 19:48 IST
WWE SmackDown The New Day Big E Sami Zayn WWE Draft
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी