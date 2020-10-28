Big E talks how Jey Uso has stepped up for Roman Reigns feud [Exclusive]

WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta, and he had a lot of interesting things to share. Big E opened up on Jey Uso's feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and how Uso has stepped up for the big angle.

Big E had nothing but praise for Jey Uso and mentioned how he has told Uso that he's absolutely killing it with the feud.

He’s knocked it out of the park. He really has. To think that, just, what a few months ago he was just hosting a karaoke segment with the women. He was kind of just a guy who was flown to TV because his brother was hurt, so used to booking him in these tags. But to see him in this singles run, to see the way he’s stepped up, to see the way…just the amount of emotions he’s brought to this. I just knew he had this ability.

I’ve just talked to him about the way he perceived wrestling, the way he perceives the industry, the way he carries himself and I know that he’s been ready. But I know that’s it’s just a matter of getting that opportunity, having that door open. And as soon as a crack was opened in that door, he was able to step through it and he’s knocked it out of the park. And I’ve told him several times like – ‘you’re just killing this right now’. The stuff you’re doing is so legendary. This feud has been incredible and he’s been a massive reason why.

Big E himself recently kicked off a singles run on the Blue brand

During the 2020 WWE Draft, Big E got separated from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who were moved to WWE RAW. There were many fans who didn't like this one bit, but others are hopeful that this will possibly lead to a main event run for Big E somewhere down the line.

Roman Reigns has destroyed Jey Uso on two straight occasions on pay-per-view, and will keep on targeting other wrestlers on SmackDown in the coming months. A feud between Roman Reigns and Big E is something the WWE Universe would love to see in the near future.

