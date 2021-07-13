WWE SmackDown star teases involvement in Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston match

Big E is unsure whether he will be at ringside for Kofi Kingston’s match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank.

After six years together as a trio, The New Day were separated in the 2020 WWE Draft. Big E now performs on SmackDown as a singles competitor, while Kingston and Xavier Woods continue to represent the group on RAW.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Big E was asked if he feels “weird” about not supporting Kingston from ringside.

“I mean, the thing is you never know,” Big E said. “I’ll be at the show, so there’s a chance I could be. I didn’t think I was gonna be out there at WrestleMania for Kofi and Woods’ match but I was there briefly at the beginning. You never know. But, assuming I won’t be there, I don’t think it’ll be weird. I feel like I’m there in spirit, even though it is a little bit odd to watch Mondays and see those guys doing their thing without me.”

Big E is due to participate in an eight-man Money in the Bank ladder match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Drew McIntyre, John Morrison, Ricochet, Riddle, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura, and Seth Rollins will also compete in the match.

Big E on Kofi Kingston’s latest WWE Championship opportunity

Big E and Xavier Woods celebrated Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory

Kofi Kingston previously held the WWE Championship for 180 days in 2019 after defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

Big E believes Kingston has earned the right to challenge for the WWE Championship again. He also thinks Xavier Woods deserves praise for his work in the video gaming community.

“It’s deserved, man,” Big E said. “Kofi’s a guy who has been around so long but has never really just rested on his laurels. He deserves that opportunity. Another guy that I want to beat the drum for is my man Woods. He’s a guy that has been extremely entertaining, he’s done a ton with UpUpDownDown and G4, and I think has really kind of paved the way in certain ways.”

Despite being a SmackDown roster member, Big E appeared in Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods’ entrances at Survivor Series 2020 and WrestleMania 37. It is currently unclear which New Day members will accompany Kingston at Money in the Bank.

