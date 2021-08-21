'They're a Supergroup'- Big E on why The New Day is different from The Shield (Exclusive)

The Shield and The New Day are arguably the two most important factions of the modern era. Big E outlined the differences between the two groups in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

In essence, he feels that The Shield was comprised of guys who were meant for success, while The New Day relied on each other to get to a position of greatness. This was in response to Roman Reigns' shoot comments about Big E needing to focus on himself to help others.

You can check out what Mr. Money in the Bank had to say through the video below:

What makes The Shield different from The New Day?

Big E elaborated on the difference between the two groups while responding to Roman Reigns' recent comments. This was essentially to highlight why he didn't put his brothers before himself:

"You know The Shield...I feel like those guys were always meant to be...they're a Supergroup. That's how I view them. They were all guys who were destined to be stars. They're already stars and they are going to be big stars. I think the three of us, The New Day is so different to me as a trio because we needed each other to get to this point," said Mr. Money in The Bank Big E.

Mr. Money in the Bank @WWEBigE told me that his match with @RRWWE and my esteemed colleague @DirtyDMantell was a 'strange match'. Interview coming soon to @SKWrestling_! pic.twitter.com/0BU9mrgwCx — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) August 20, 2021

Big E owes a lot of his success to The New Day, and so the idea of a breakup (like The Shield) never appealed to him:

"I think there's so much in my career I wasn't going to be able to do if it wasn't for The New Day, whereas Roman Reigns was always going to be Roman Reigns. Same with all the members of The Shield," said Big E.

Roman Reigns may no longer be a part of The Shield, but he leads The Bloodline consisting of The Usos and Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, The New Day is split across two brands, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on RAW while Big E is on SmackDown right now.

Watch WWE Summerslam Live on Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 22nd August 2021 at 5:30 am IST.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Kaushik Das