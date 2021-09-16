"It was a whirlwind" - Big E on how things changed after his tweet before RAW

WWE Champion Big E appeared on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla.

The Powerhouse of Positivity spoke about cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley on RAW this week. He also shed light on how his life changed from the moment he sent out a tweet on Monday afternoon stating that he would cash in the contract on RAW.

Big E recalled being in the gym while sending out the tweet, thinking to himself that things would change once the news was out there for the WWE Universe to see.

“It was a whirlwind. Just getting texts and messages from people. And like ‘Hey do you really mean this? Are you just messing around?’ I'm known to mess around a bit on the Twitter machine. But yeah, it was just a whirlwind. I was at the gym finishing up, but I knew as soon as I hit send on that, things were going to change,” said Big E.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion. Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion.

Big E discussed how the last day and a half had been a whirlwind for him. He divulged that many people started reaching out to him after he sent out the tweet regarding his big plan to cash-in on Monday Night RAW. Big E mentioned that at first, people thought that he was merely kidding and did not intend on cashing in the contract.

Big E discussed his vision for his character

During the show, Big E also stressed the need to be true to himself in the WWE. He acknowledged how many fans and people backstage felt that his character needed a more serious tone to it, but he believed his vision for the character.

Big E felt that he did not want to shape his character to a certain mold. Rather, he wanted to be true to himself and achieve everything that he wanted.

