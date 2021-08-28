"We could have an all-time great feud" - Big E on working with new WWE faction

Big E recently spoke with Sports Illustrated discussing the possibility of a feud between the New Day and the Bloodline.

Last month, The New Day Superstar won the Money in the Bank contract, putting him in contention for the WWE Universal Championship. He has been pushed as the next big star in the company and is pegged for an inevitable clash with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

In a recent interview, Big E complimented the Usos, stating that they were top guys in the company. He revealed that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman added a new dimension to the Usos.

He detailed that although New Day and The Usos have a storied rivalry, another feud with the Bloodline would be a refreshing take on their history.

“They are an all-time great tag team, very top tier, and I have so much respect for them and what they do. Roman has added a new wrinkle. And even though we ran with them years ago, Roman and Paul Heyman have added a whole new dynamic,” Big E revealed.

Big E stated that he always enjoyed faction vs faction feuds. He mentioned that a six-man tag team program between the New Day and the Bloodline could be an all-time great story arc.

“I love that idea of faction vs. faction, all trying to solidify our place in this industry. Looking at Raw and SmackDown, with the draft coming up soon, there are so many ways we can go as a trio. If we’re working with The Bloodline, we could have an all-time great feud,” Big E said.

Speaking with @SInow, #SmackDown Superstar @WWEBigE discussed the success of #SummerSlam, his Money in the Bank potential and shared pieces of his own personality away from the ring, ones that help shape the character he portrays on @WWE programming.https://t.co/66AIBqbqIf — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) August 27, 2021

Big E also addressed Bobby Lashley's kind comments

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently mentioned that the New Day were top guys in the WWE. Big E thanked Bobby Lashley for his comments. The Money in the Bank winner revealed that he watched a lot of footage of Bobby Lashley working in the WWE during his early years in the business.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nhc4auNEcI — Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 19, 2021

Big E expressed his interest in working with Lashley and said that there was definitely some story to be explored with the Hurt Business, given that Lashley had demolished Kofi at Money in the Bank.

