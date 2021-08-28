"He can set up these stories out of nowhere" - Big E heaps praise on top manager

WWE Superstar Big E has heaped praise on Paul Heyman, saying that the legendary manager can set up stories "out of nowhere."

Big E is in the middle of a strong singles push. He held the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year and currently has the Money in the Bank briefcase in his possession.

The New Day member recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and addressed several topics, including his thoughts about working with Heyman.

Big E complemented the on-screen figure on being able to create memorable moments through his promos.

“That was Paul. He’s the architect. He’s like John Stockton dishing out dimes left and right. Give him a minute, and he can set up these stories out of nowhere. Even if something is completely cold, all you need is one little moment with Paul Heyman. I could go on and on about the genius of Paul, and all I can say is he’s the man,” said Big E.

Big E on working the pre-show at SummerSlam

Big E also discussed his match with Baron Corbin in the pre-show for SummerSlam 2021. The New Day member wanted to set the tone for the pay-per-view with their bout.

It's safe to say that they succeeded in entertaining WWE fans before the main show began. Big E defeated Corbin via pinfall in a match that lasted less than seven minutes.

Big E attributed the success of SummerSlam to all the superstars and backstage personnel, who joined hands in a combined effort. He felt a sense of pride in how the SummerSlam event drew impressive numbers this year.

