"I'd like to finish my full-time career at AEW" - Big name not interested in returning to Triple H's WWE

WWE has once again emerged as the prime destination to work in the wrestling business, with a host of former stars having returned under Triple H's regime. Legendary announcer Jim Ross, however, isn't too keen on returning to his former workplace as he intends to close out his career at AEW.

Ross was a mainstay in WWE from the early nineties to 2013 before he went to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He returned to work under then-CEO Vince McMahon in 2017 and stayed with the company for two years. The Hall of Famer then joined the newly-founded AEW in 2019 and has been with the promotion since.

The wrestling legend recently opened up about his future during a Q&A session on his Grilling JR podcast. When asked about rejoining WWE, which is under "new management," he admitted that while he was a businessman who would entertain offers, he didn't see himself moving out of All Elite Wrestling.

The respected announcer confirmed that he told Tony Khan about his desire to retire at All Elite Wrestling.

"Those rhetorical questions are hard to address. I'm a businessman,and I'm very happy to be in the business with the company that I'm doing it with. What would happen if I didn't have that job and somebody else wanted me to work for them, work with them, or what have you? I take a case-by-case scenario; but that's not something I'm looking at doing," said Ross. "I told Tony Kahn this that I'd like to finish my career, my full-time career, at AEW." [42:00 - 42:44]

Jim Ross honestly revealed that he was nearing his final days as a commentator. He added that he doesn't even wish to have another full-time gig with a major wrestling promotion.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he has to be realistic about his age.

"I don't know about another job. Would I want to do another full-time job at AEW or WWE, or anywhere else? Probably not," added the veteran. "Again, if I was 40, 50, or 60, I would probably reconsider that answer, but I'm not. We have to be realistic about s***." [43:40 - 43:58]

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross would be open to making special appearances

The legendary announcer has been involved in wrestling since the 1970s, and no one would blame him if he chose to step away from the commentary booth.

Jim Ross also stated that he understands that he can never be permanently disconnected from the professional wrestling world and will be willing to make a few special appearances down the line.

Widely considered the greatest commentator of all time, Jim Ross has plans to take up a part-time role in the distant future. He also mentioned a few special AEW events that could get him back.

However, could he also lend his iconic voice to a WWE show after he finishes up with AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

