Big name to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title, says veteran, alongside AJ Styles in a three-way match

A former WWE star has pitched the possibility of Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed Championship in a three-way match next. Aiden English feels AJ Styles and LA Knight could step up to challenge Cody for his gold next.

The American Nightmare squared off against The Phenomenal One at last week's Backlash 2024. Though he fell short of capturing the title in a nearly 30-minute grueling encounter, Styles came close to dethroning Cody at several points during the match. Moreover, the crowd couldn't care less that AJ Styles was a heel and treated him like a megastar during his entrance and even during the clash.

On the latest episode of the Rebooked podcast, Aiden English mentioned how it wouldn't be fair for WWE to push Styles out of the World Title picture after his performance at Backlash 2024. He then pitched the idea of The Phenomenal One's former rival, LA Knight, to also become a part of the equation, resulting in a three-way match for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

"I feel there's more legs with AJ Styles and LA Knight, but given the performance and popularity of AJ Styles, it maybe seems like it is a little bit of a crime to move him out of that. I don't know, maybe you can merge AJ Styles and LA Knight into the World Title and move into a triple-threat scenario for the next big show," said Aiden English (51:35 - 51:56)

Knight and Styles are tied in singles competition, and it only makes sense they soon have another contest to complete their trilogy.

Bully Ray wants to see Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in WWE next

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray discussed the potential directions WWE could take with Cody Rhodes following the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Ray stated that while The American Nightmare could feud with many major names, none could generate as much interest as a potential rivalry with Randy Orton.

"Not sure yet. The only great story that smacks me in the face with Cody Rhodes right now that they have available to them is Randy Orton. There might be some okay stories or some good stories, but the great story is Randy Orton," he said.

The Viper and Cody Rhodes share a lot of history. They were once part of the same stable, Legacy, where the former served as a mentor figure to the latter.

