"I might have to come"- Big name teases traveling to Saudi Arabia for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul 

Logan Paul might be getting some major backup against Roman Reigns as his brother Jake Paul possibly hinted at attending the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has been made official for Crown Jewel 2022. The PLE will emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5, 2022.

Soon after the Crown Jewel press conference ended, Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul sent out an interesting tweet.

Here's what he said:

"Logan is the definition of anything is possible. 2 matches in WWE and he’s challenging for the belt. I might have to come to Saudi Arabia for this," he tweeted.

How did Twitter react to Jake Paul's tweet about traveling to Saudi Arabia to watch Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul?

Twitterati has been quite divided over Logan Paul getting an Undisputed WWE Universal title opportunity against Roman Reigns.

Jake Paul's tease about going to Saudi Arabia received a wide variety of interesting reactions from fans.

Check out some of those reactions below:

WWETheFiendFanPage @WWEFanPage_1244

LMFAO 🤣🤣🤣 @jakepaul Jake is ready to beat Theory like Tyson didLMFAO 🤣🤣🤣 @jakepaul Jake is ready to beat Theory like Tyson didLMFAO 🤣🤣🤣

Roman Reigns has not been pinned for more than 1000 days at this point. He has held the Universal title for over 700 days as well.

Logan Paul will face his biggest challenge to date at Crown Jewel 2022. It remains to be seen if he pulls off a major upset and ends up winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Here's what Reigns had to say about why he took the match against Paul:

"Because I'm a good Tribal Chief. As the face of WWE, the greatest sports entertainment and entertainment company in the whole world, that's my obligation to carry this company. If that's what they need me to do, smash Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia, then that's what I do," said Reigns.

The Tribal Chief will quite possibly have a huge backup with him at Crown Jewel in the form of The Bloodline. It would only seem fair if Jake Paul accompanies Logan to the ring and stays at ringside for the big match.

What do you think? Will Jake Paul end up getting involved in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match if he travels to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel?

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far