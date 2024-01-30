Big news on Pat McAfee's WWE future after RAW return (Exclusive)

WWE's recent shakeup of the commentary teams saw Pat McAfee get a spot on the RAW's commentary team. Dr. Chris Feathersone of Sportskeeda Wrestling has now shared exclusive details on McAfee's return and future in the company.

Pat McAfee returned at the Royal Rumble and made an unexpected cameo in the main event as a surprise entrant, in addition to being on commentary duty.

McAfee was also back on the RAW after Royal Rumble, where he was confirmed to be part of a two-person team alongside Michael Cole.

WWE sources close to the situation have told Dr. Chris Featherstone that McAfee is indeed back in the WWE "for a while," which is why the promotion quickly shifted to appoint him as a full-time announcer.

Featherstone additionally noted that WWE is done making changes to the commentary teams as they don't expect McAfee to return to ESPN's College Gameday show.

