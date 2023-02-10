Big plan for Cody Rhodes almost got nixed because of Brock Lesnar – Reports

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman entered into a war of words on RAW this week which will be remembered for a long time. Interestingly, the epic segment would not have happened at all because Heyman wasn't scheduled to be on the red brand because of Brock Lesnar.

Other than being Roman Reigns' 'Wise Man' in The Bloodline, Heyman also handles the creative for Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey. Heyman was originally not going to appear on RAW this week as he had to be with Brock Lesnar, who was booked for Orlando.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that a change was made where Heyman and Cody Rhodes came up with the promo. Despite Heyman not having creative input over Rhodes' storyline in WWE, he had a major role to play this week on RAW.

''Heyman was originally not booked to appear on the show. He was always going to be in Orlando because Brock Lesnar was booked on the show, and Heyman is a key part of all creative when it comes to Roman Reigns, Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. That changed during last week.''

Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Copdy Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match and confirmed his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. It was noted during the promo between Paul Heyman and The American Nightmare that he will challenge The Tribal Chief for 'both' the world championships.

''A key aspect that Rhodes noted is that there are now two championships that Reigns holds, and not one unified title. He made sure to say the match is for both the belts, and not “the belt” as had been the term used for Reigns ever since the unification of the titles match last year,'' Meltzer said.

He stated that there were plans to create a new belt for Rhodes to compete for in case The Rock decided to compete at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. However, that won't be happening and it will be Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

Poll : Did you enjoy Cody Rhodes' battle of words with Paul Heyman Yes No 0 votes