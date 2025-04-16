Big push planned for female WWE star after WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

A big push is reportedly in the works for a female WWE star after WrestleMania 41. The wrestler is none other than Roxanne Perez. The former two-time NXT Women's Champion has worked on the main roster occasionally over the past few weeks.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on Roxanne Perez's status while agreeing with a fan that the feud with Bayley should not have been axed.

"Totally agree, do believe she's part of the main roster post-WrestleMania. I think she's gonna get a good spot too when she's officially on either RAW or SmackDown." [From 20:00 onwards]

Earlier on the show, WrestleVotes and Bill Apter addressed reports of Mariah May's AEW contract status and whether she was going to join the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"Yeah, we were just talking about that. So, is she coming to WWE? All I can say is Mariah 'May,'" said Apter. [From 17:55 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see if Roxanne Perez joins the main roster full-time after WrestleMania 41 and if Mariah May does end up signing with WWE in the days to come.

