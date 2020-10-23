Big Roman Reigns segment announced for SmackDown

We're just a few days away from Hell in a Cell 2020, where Roman Reigns will take on Jey Uso inside the steel structure with a first-time-ever "I Quit" stipulation attached to it.

If that alone wasn't interesting enough, then the stakes could be bigger than what we imagined. Early in the build to Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns told Jey Uso that there would be consequences and his cousin seemingly agreed to the terms as well.

There's a big segment on SmackDown this week where Roman Reigns will reveal the consequences to Jey Uso. Roman Reigns added that this match will have the highest stakes for any match in WWE history. WWE.com wrote:

The long-standing family rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was only intensified when Uso refused to acknowledge his cousin as The Tribal Chief. And now, following a vicious altercation between them last week on the season premiere of SmackDown, The Big Dog will reveal the consequences for what he’s promised will be the highest stakes in WWE history.

While that may or may not be true, it certainly will be interesting to see how it's all handled going forward. The Roman Reigns-Jey Uso feud took the WWE Universe by storm and since then, it has been widely regarded as the hottest angle in all of wrestling.

It's safe to say that Roman Reigns' return run is already a smashing success. There has never been a time in his career that he's had a response like this and though there aren't any crowds to prove as a measuring test, it has been widely agreed upon that The Tribal Chief version of Roman Reigns is one of the best characters that WWE has had in years.

What could be the consequences of Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell 2020?

The most obvious consequence would be Jey Uso declaring Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief. But given the intensity of the rivalry, one would imagine that it could also lead to The Usos aligning with Roman Reigns.

There have been rumors of a Samoan faction and this could be what ultimately leads to it.