Big Roman Reigns segment teased for SmackDown

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 is in the history books and the show had its fair share of massive moments. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against his cousin Jey Uso in an 'I Quit' Hell in a Cell match.

It was earlier announced by Roman Reigns that if Jey Uso lost the match, The Usos and their family would be kicked out of the Anoa'i family unless they become the subordinates of Reigns. WWE has now teased a massive segment involving The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso for this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

This Friday, after submitting to the brutality of Roman Reigns, what consequences face Jey Uso at the hands of the Tribal Chief?

There have been rumors that the entire storyline will ultimately lead to The Usos joining hands with Roman Reigns, forming a stable on SmackDown. It is to be seen what fate does the Universal Champion decides for his cousin this week.

Roman Reigns to have a massive match at WWE Survivor Series 2020

On the RAW after WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, the build to this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view started. From the looks of it, the pay-per-view will be themed around 'RAW vs. SmackDown' with NXT being left out of the mix this year.

As announced on RAW, there will be four 'Champion vs. Champion' matches at the pay-per-view other than the two traditional Survivor Series elimination matches. The biggest of them all is the clash between the WWE Champion Randy Orton and the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two share quite some history together and it will be interesting to see who comes up on top at WWE Survivor Series 2020.