"Big Show brought it up" - Mick Foley on learning about former women's champion's hidden romantic relationship

Mick Foley returned with another insightful episode of his podcast. This week's edition revolved around the ever-so-popular Stephanie McMahon. During the show, the hardcore legend spoke about how he learned about Stephanie McMahon's secret relationship with Triple H.

It's well-established that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's love story blossomed after they were paired together for a storyline on TV. It didn't take long for kayfabe to become a reality, as Triple H and Stephanie began dating midway through their on-screen romance in 2000.

While the couple eventually went public about their relationship, there was speculation going around backstage amongst the talent regarding the equation between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

During one of their conversations, Mick Foley revealed that The Big Show was the first superstar to mention the apparent affair between McMahon and Triple H. The WWE Hall of Famer initially refused to believe the rumors until he closely started observing Triple H and Stephanie perform on TV.

Unlike the early days of their alliance, the duo had stopped being overly "lovey-dovey," which, as per Mick Foley, was a sign of them actually being in a romantic relationship.

Here's what the former WWE Champion recalled on Foley is Pod:

"Big Show brought it up when we were doing rehearsals for Saturday Night Live, which was a huge springboard for The Rock's career. Obviously, it was a huge opportunity, and he knocked it out of the park. I remember Big Show asking me then, and I went, 'No!' And then I realized that at a certain point, they stopped being as lovey-dovey on air, and I thought [snaps fingers], that's really because they are no longer as demonstrative because it has become real." [From 39:00 - 40:00]

Big Show wasn't the only person who spoke to Mick Foley about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's relationship

Mick Foley, as noted earlier, developed a great friendship with Stephanie McMahon outside the business as his family members were also quite close to the former WWE CBO.

Foley revealed that apart from Paul Wight, his wife at that time also suspected that Vince McMahon's daughter was legitimately going out with Triple H.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H visibly being uncomfortable on TV as they got deeper into their WWE storyline was another giveaway of their real-life romance, as Mick Foley added below:

"And I remember my wife actually saying something. That's when I realized there might be something to that when they did not look as comfortable because, in real life, they'd become a couple. That was just my takeaway from it. But they were, what a great power couple. She was such a great addition to Triple H." [From 40:00 to 41:00]

In case you missed it, Mick Foley also opened up about a secret book he got from Stephanie McMahon. You can check out all about that story right here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Foley is Pod and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes