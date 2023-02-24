"Don't know if she wants me telling this" - Stephanie McMahon apparently gave her secret book to former WWE Champion

Stephanie McMahon continues to be a relevant figure in wrestling despite her absence from WWE. During this week's episode of his podcast, Mick Foley admitted to being given Stephanie McMahon's secret writer's notebook when they worked together in the company.

In addition to being an on-screen talent, Stephanie McMahon rose through the ranks backstage and contributed in different roles before becoming the director of creative writing during the early 2000s.

While Stephanie became known for her performances as a heel, she was also very inventive with a pen and had accumulated a book full of fascinating short stories and poems.

Mick Foley revealed that Stephanie McMahon briefly handed him the book as he developed a reputation for being a fine writer in pro wrestling circles. Foley was surprised that McMahon trusted him with her notebook, and he recalled how he responded, as you can view below:

"I don't know if she wants me telling this story; I don't know, I'm not sure. But she gave me her writer's notebook. Like, Stephanie was a really good writer, and she had written some short stories and poems and the fact; that she actually trusted me with that book, which I returned at the next TV taping. But it really meant a lot to her, and I remember writing her a letter, and I said, 'From one author to another.' And she really appreciated that. Hopefully, she doesn't listen to this and go, 'Foley is, you know, these aren't stories for public consumption.'" [From 22:00 onwards]

Mick Foley reveals the first WWE storyline Stephanie McMahon assisted as a writer

Stephanie McMahon has influenced several storylines over the years. But she incidentally worked as a writer for the first time during the infamous angle where Rikishi ran a vehicle over Stone Cold Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1999.

The segment might not have received the best reactions at the time, but Mick Foley stated that he was always aware of Stephanie McMahon's capabilities in the booking department.

"Well, I'd read her notebook. So, I knew Stephanie had a keen mind and was a very creative person. I believe the first thing that Stephanie contributed to was the revelation that it was Rikishi who had run over Stone Cold Steve Austin. 'I did it for The Rock.'" [41:20 - 42:00]

As noted above, Stephanie also served as the head of WWE's writing team during her lengthy tenure.

Reports suggest she was sometimes "tough" on the staff, and Mick Foley reacted to the rumors by admitting he wasn't surprised as she was Vince McMahon's daughter after all.

"I always encouraged Stephanie as a writer. Now, I wasn't there a lot when she gained more and more strokes; I wasn't there for that. I can understand, I see Stephanie through a certain lens, and she may have been tough on the writing staff that worked underneath her," added the WWE Hall of Famer. "I've heard she could be a little tough, but she is a McMahon; they have to be tough." [42:00 - 43:00]

