Mick Foley opens up about why he believes Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE and a possible new career

It's been over a month since Stephanie McMahon dropped a bombshell by permanently stepping back from all her WWE roles. During his latest podcast episode, Mick Foley spoke about the high-profile WWE departure and felt Stephanie McMahon needed to take time off to focus on her family.

Stephanie McMahon initially returned from her leave of absence to occupy multiple corporate positions in WWE following her father's retirement last year. She eventually became the permanent Chairwoman and Co-CEO, and it seemed like Stephanie was destined to lead the company into a new era with Triple H and Nick Khan's help.

It certainly didn't pan out that way, as Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10, 2023, shortly after Vince's reinstatement to the Board of Directors.

While many theories are circulating about the reason for Stephanie McMahon's exit, Mick Foley believes the time was ideal for her to take a much-needed break from professional wrestling.

The increase in Triple H's responsibilities as the Chief Content Officer means that Stephanie McMahon will want to be with their children while he stays on the road for most of the year.

Here's what Foley had to say about her current status on his AdFreeShows.com podcast:

"I think it's a good time to be stepping away because once Triple H is back as Head of Creative, you're talking about parents being on the road a lot, working full-time, at a time when the girls are, I think, 19 years? [They need somebody] Yeah, and I think it's a good time to step away. She [Stephanie McMahon] has got the rest of her life ahead of her. To me, there is nothing she can do." [From 1:04:49 - 1:05:09]

If it wasn't apparent already, Mick Foley has a lot of respect and admiration for Stephanie as they worked with each other in WWE for several years.

While he foresaw her eventual return to WWE, Mick Foley backed the former women's champion to be successful in whatever she chooses to pursue apart from wrestling.

"I think great is defined by somebody who really exhibits characteristics of greatness. To me, that's her," Foley continued. "My guess is she will be back at some point in WWE, but she chooses a different career path; I think she can do anything she sets her mind on." [From 1:05:35 - 1:05:49]

Maybe it's sickening how highly I think of her to some people: Mick Foley on his relationship with Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley's friendship might not have gotten off on the right note early on, but they've grown to be close behind the scenes.

The hardcore legend recalled when he decided to write about McMahon in his book and how he spoke to her before it was published. While many would have expected Foley to "have some dirt on" his former WWE colleague, the Hall of Famer had nothing but glowing praise for Stephanie.

Foley added:

"I mean, maybe it's sickening how highly I think of her to some people. But I do. I think the world of Stephanie. I think she can do anything. I remember when I told her I was going to be writing about her in the book. I said, 'You want to know what I'm going to say?' She was like, 'Mick, you can say anything you want,' thinking I might come out with something controversial. Instead, it was talking about [how great she is]." [1:05:10 - 1:05:34]

