Big Show moved to WWE Alumni section

The profile of WWE legend Big Show has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s website. The seven-foot Superstar has also removed references to WWE from his social media profiles.

WWE’s website separates current Superstars’ profiles based on which brand they represent. The site also has three Alumni sections for former stars – WWE Alumni, WCW Alumni, and ECW Alumni – and a Hall of Fame section.

Big Show is included on a list of former WWE Superstars

As the picture above shows, Big Show is now listed in the WWE Alumni section alongside former Superstars including Big Cass and Billy Gunn. WWE’s Big Show bio page states that he “was” a feared competitor, which implies that he is no longer an in-ring performer.

It is currently unclear if Big Show is still contracted to WWE. In September 2020, the 49-year-old told WWE India that he wants to stay involved in the wrestling business if he retires. He said he would like to help up-and-coming Superstars or work in another fast-paced role behind the scenes.

Big Show’s social media profile changes

Big Show is now known by his real name, Paul Wight, on social media. WWE tagged Big Show as @PaulWight in the tweet above on February 14, 2021, but it is not known when he updated his username. The former WWE Champion has also changed his Instagram username from @WWETheBigShow to @PaulWight.

With 2.5 million Twitter followers and 1.4 million Instagram followers, Big Show is among the most followed Superstars in WWE. All mentions of WWE have been removed from his social media bios, as well as his usernames.