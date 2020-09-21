The Big Show is one of the most loved WWE Superstars to ever set foot in the ring. He consistently makes sporadic appearances in the WWE and is greeted with cheers from the WWE Universe. The Big Show is a Superstar who can pull off the role of a face as well as a heel with ease.

The last time the WWE Universe saw The Big Show in a ring was at WrestleMania 36. After Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, he was confronted by The Big Show at the PPV. The then newly crowned WWE Champion made quick work of The Giant in an impromptu Title Match to retain the Championship.

The Big Show' post-retirement plans

The Big Show was in conversation with WWE India recently. During the interview, the former WWE Champion opened up about his journey in the WWE and named the legends he was thankful for. The Big Show also spoke about the possibility of having a match with Keith Lee.

On the show, The Big Show talked about his retirement and what he has planned for when the time comes for him to hang up his boots.

"Knowing me, if I retire from competing in a WWE ring, I'll still be involved somehow. Either helping young Superstars behind the scenes or I'll roll into some kind of project that stays busy. I'm a what's today, what's tomorrow kind of guy. I don't look into the past — you can learn from the past and learn from your mistakes and try not to repeat them. Living in past glories or past accolades limits you from creating any new memorable moments. So, it's always onward and upwards. It will be something fast paced and something positive, for sure." (h/t Wrestling inc.)

The Big Show has faced off against the best of many generations. In the WWE, The Big Show has had an illustrious twenty-year run. He is a Grand Slam Champion and had won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal back in 2015.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.