Big Show is a 2-time WWE Champion and one of the most respected legends in all of WWE. The WWE veteran recently sat down for a chat with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT and discussed his Stretcher match against Brock Lesnar, at Judgment Day 2003.

The match in question saw Brock Lesnar defending his WWE title belt against Big Show in the main event of Judgment Day 2003. Lesnar was finding it hard to put Big Show on a stretcher and carry his unconscious body across the yellow line on the entranceway. The Beast brought a forklift and placed Big Show on it, drove the vehicle across the yellow line, and won the match as a result.

While discussing the bout, Big Show revealed that Lesnar had an unscripted moment at the end of the match. The Beast was well aware of the fact that Big Show was scared of heights, and he was legit laughing at him while he was suspended in the air.

Down the line, Brock and I had some great feuds. I’ll never forget that stretcher match! Because I’m terrified of heights and he jacked me up about 30ft in the air on that forklift and he was just laughing knowing how scared I was up there! If you look at him when he’s on the forklift he’s legit laughing [laughs] because I’m just screaming like ‘you son of a gun!’

Brock Lesnar lifts Big Show with the help of a forklift:

Brock Lesnar's dominant win over Big Show put him over big time

Lesnar had won the WWE title at WrestleMania 19 by defeating Kurt Angle. He went on to successfully defend the belt against John Cena at Backlash 2003. At the same PPV, Big Show defeated Rey Mysterio and launched a brutal attack on him while he was bound to a stretcher.

This ultimately led to the WWE title Stretcher match where Big Show was determined to destroy Lesnar as well. It didn't happen though, and Lesnar left the building with the WWE title still on his shoulder.