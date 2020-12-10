Randy Orton is one of the top Superstars in WWE right now. The 14-time world champion has had an 18 year career in WWE and is regarded as one of the best performers on the WWE roster. One person who is a big fan of Randy Orton's work and character is former WWE creative, executive and on-screen talent Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff compares Randy Orton to Goldberg and other legends

In a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about how Randy Orton is one of the most believable characters in WWE right now. Bischoff pointed out how just playing a wrestler or a tough guy was not enough, but one had to get into that mindset and believe it. He put Randy Orton as one of the top guys when it comes to this type of self-belief. Bischoff then pointed out a flaw with how the newer generation of Superstars are trained, saying that their training moves too fast:

"And I keep using Randy because I can’t think of anyone better than Randy Orton. I don’t think anybody comes close to Randy Orton when it comes to what I’m talking about. Nobody. It takes time, talent, and guidance. You have to learn how to do it. There are a lot of ways you can learn it. Unfortunately, I think in WWE, the train is moving so fast. We hear the phrase drinking water out of a firehose, and that’s true for everybody in WWE, including the talent. You don’t really have a chance to learn much other than what you do every time you’re there." H/T: 411Mania

Eric Bischoff went on to compare Randy Orton to legends like The Undertaker and Goldberg. Bischoff said that both Orton and Goldberg had a sense of self-belief about themselves, and that this is what helped elevate them to the next level in wrestling:

"That’s the difference between superstars, legends – a guy like the Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper. Roddy believed, Randy Savage believed, Goldberg believed. I’ve got more quarters in my pocket than Goldberg had movesets, but it didn’t matter because he believed he was that guy when he came through there and snorted fire and spit smoke. Guess what? He believed in that moment he was that character, and the audience believed it too." H/T: 411Mania

Clearly self-belief is a very desirable trait in a wrestler who could be destined to become an all-time great in WWE.

Randy Orton won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre earlier this year at Hell In A Cell. He lost the title back to McIntyre on the RAW before Survivor Series.