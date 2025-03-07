"BIG STORM NOT THE LIL" - Female WWE Superstar sends a message to Jade Cargill after she took out Naomi 

Jade Cargill returned during the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. On Instagram, WWE Superstar Jaida Parker sent a message to Cargill after she took out Naomi.

The 32-year-old superstar had been absent since November 2024, when she was ambushed by a mystery attacker backstage on SmackDown. While footage showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the scene of the incident, Cargill had her sights on Naomi, taking her out of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Cargill's latest Instagram post caught Parker's attention. The latter sent a five-word message to The Storm.

"BIG STORM NOT THE LIL 🔥," wrote Parker.

Check out a screengrab of Parker's Instagram comment:

Bill Apter discussed Jade Cargill's return

Bill Apter commented on Jade Cargill's return, questioning WWE's decision to play her entrance theme during the return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran praised the segment, claiming Cargill's attack almost looked like a "shoot". He said:

"What was strange to me was when Jade ran out, why did they put the music of the person so you know there's gonna be a run-in? To me, the charm of it would've been, they did it really well but don't play the music." He continued, "Here, when Cargill came out, she was wearing her wrestling outfit. Why not come out in street clothes? But when she attacked Naomi, it seemed like a shoot. It was so tight and so well done, I thought it was real. I don't not think Bianca's directly involved in the attack. I think Jade and Naomi are gonna be tied up in a hell of a feud that might happen at WrestleMania."

Jade Cargill didn't appear on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW to explain her actions. However, her now-former ally and Naomi's tag team partner, Bianca Belair, was on the show. It remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold.

