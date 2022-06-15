"She texted me" - Big Swole recalls the process leading up to her appearance on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Big Swole recently opened up about how she received the opportunity to wrestle on an episode of RAW nearly six years ago.

During the appearance, she was presented as a local competitor in a singles match against Nia Jax. While speaking on this week's UnSKripted, Big Swole revealed that her colleague Devyn Nicole informed her about the chance to appear on Monday Night RAW.

The duo arrived at the WWE show as extras, and Swole recalled that she was chosen over Nicole as Jax's opponent. Swole, fka Aerial Monroe, was the smaller of the two local competitors and was thus picked to compete against Nia Jax in the squash match. Here's what Swole told Dr. Chris Feathestone on Sportskeeda's Q&A show:

"Well, my friend Devyn Nicole, big shoutout to her; she is so amazing. She texted me, and she was like, 'Hey, they have this slot opened up, and they asked me who I would want to face in a match, and I told them you.' I was like, that's great, of course; I get in my car. I drive down to Atlanta, and we drive to the show the next day, but it was just her and I there, as far as extra female talent," revealed Big Swole. "And I was smaller, I got chosen, 'Yeah, you're the little one. You're cute and small (laughs).'" [7:20 - 8:04]

"I was like a kid in the candy store" - Big Swole on working with Fit Finlay in WWE

While Swole was never a full-time WWE talent, she interacted with a few veterans behind the scenes during her time there. Fit Finlay was the agent for her RAW match, and Big Swole was grateful that she was able to pick his brains.

Despite being new to the WWE setup, Swole stated that she wasn't afraid to give her suggestions during the backstage talks before her match:

"It was, but I wasn't no punk, like, they were laying the match down because the agent at the time was Fit Finlay, and just being in the ring with him and tie up with him," Swole added. "I was like a kid in the candy store, of course. But they were just explaining everything and giving my input because I'm a wrestler. No matter what stage it is, if you know psychology, then speak up. They were glad about that." [8:10 - 8:39]

