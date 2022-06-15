"You hit me hard, I hit you harder" – Big Swole on the unplanned moment in her WWE match with Nia Jax (Exclusive)

While Big Swole rose to prominence during her time in AEW, she previously competed in a handful of matches for WWE. Under the moniker "Aerial Monroe," Swole appeared on an episode of RAW in 2016 and lost a one-sided contest to Nia Jax.

The former AEW star opened up about the match on this week's UnSKripted and revealed details of an unscripted spot. Jax landed a stiff shot while Swole was positioned on the top turnbuckle.

The 32-year-old star revealed that the moment wasn't supposed to happen. Swole not only absorbed the blow but gave a receipt to Jax by connecting a well-placed kick. Despite the rough start, Swole said she enjoyed working with the former RAW Women's Champion:

"I was like, 'Look, if anything goes off the rails, I will respond accordingly.' So we had that little, like, that first little beginning, it was definitely not necessarily supposed to happen, but I was, like, 'Hey, you hit me hard, I hit you harder.' But it was fun, though." (from 8:40 to 8:55)

Big Swole was new to the wrestling business when she faced Nia Jax almost six years ago. Swole was grateful for the opportunity and viewed her one-off WWE RAW assignment as just another match:

"It was amazing, and facing Nia Jax was awesome. Like, it was a great experience. I was already riding a high off that whole entire weekend, and it was really easy because it was just another match for me. I was really just there for the experience." (from 6:28 to 6:42)

It was amazing being around all those women: Big Swole on participating in WWE's Mae Young Classic

The second edition of WWE's Mae Young Classic in 2018 featured several promising female talents from the independent circuit.

While Swole was eliminated in the first round, she was pleased to have been involved in the prestigious tournament. The star interacted with many prominent wrestlers and gained invaluable knowledge about the wrestling business.

Her excellent work in the WWE competition eventually helped Swole get a spot on the AEW roster:

"I actually loved both of those experiences. The Mae Young Classic was amazing. It was something I wanted to do the first round, but I was really sick, so I couldn't do it then. But I'm glad I got in there in the second round. It was amazing being around all those women, and we're all striving towards the same thing, just to put women's wrestling on the map, you know?" (from 5:40 to 6:08)

Did you check out what Big Swole had to say about possibly working for WWE? She has already spoken to a five-time champion about managing him, and it'd be incredible if the proposed plan comes to fruition. You can read more on that here.

If you take quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far