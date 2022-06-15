"Let's do it!" – Big Swole has spoken to 5-time champion about managing him in WWE (Exclusive)

Big Swole recently revealed that she talked to her husband Cedric Alexander about becoming his manager in WWE.

The former AEW star appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted and answered several fan questions, including a relevant one about possibly working with WWE.

Cedric Alexander has been a WWE Superstar since 2016 and has donned different roles during his six-year run, in addition to having five title reigns. Big Swole admitted she has been trying to convince Alexander to get her a managerial spot as she feels they could be a compelling act on TV.

Here's what she told Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's weekly Q&A show:

"Listen, I've been trying to get Cedric to talk him into letting me manage him for a minute," revealed Big Swole. "Yeah, we are Yin and Yang when it comes to certain things, and I'm like, listen, if you can get me in there where I ain't got to be taking no bumps, let's do it!" (from 14:50 to 15:12)

Big Swole would like to enter the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Big Swole is no stranger to WWE. She wrestled on an episode of RAW as an enhancement talent. Swole also appeared in the second season of the Mae Young Classic and wouldn't mind doing business with WWE again.

While the 32-year-old star wishes to be Cedric Alexander's on-screen valet, she also desires to be a part of the Royal Rumble. Swole explained why WWE should consider pairing her up with Alexander:

"Of course, I would want my little time in the Royal Rumble. I want to do that one little spot and be out, but I would love to work with him just because I know how much we feed off of each other at home," Swole added. "So I know it's just automatically going to be magic but yeah, of course. Money, money!" (from 15:13 to 15:32)

Big Swole experienced a rough exit from AEW. She opened up about her talks with Tony Khan before leaving the company. You can read more about that here.

If you take quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far