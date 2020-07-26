Big Swole recalls the time Seth Rollins pranked her

Big Swole has made many heads turn since making her debut on AEW Dynamite. Swole is currently working a feud with Britt Baker in AEW. Big Swole has been suspended, in storyline, and she appeared on AEW Unrestricted talking about a backstage run-in with Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins pranks Big Swole

The currently suspended AEW wrestler, Big Swole was on AEW Unrestricted. On the show, Big Swole spoke about many encounters that she had with current WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar.

Big Swole's escapade with Seth Rollins dates way back. On the show, Swole spoke about the time she got an opportunity to be an extra on WWE. Here's how she recalls her interaction with The Monday Night Messiah;

"Before I had my match [Seth Rollins] comes up to me and he’s like just so you know you can’t see nothing out there. When you get out there you won’t be able to see nothing but the person so you’ll be able to focus. You can’t see anybody, but they can see you, it’s just that dark out there. He was lying out his ass — when I went out there you could see everybody. I was like ‘alright, okay,’ Okay Seth — Okay Lopez, okay I’m putting cases on all y’all when I get back in this Gorilla!” (h/t Wrestletalk)

Big Swole's reason for suspension from AEW is her abducting Britt Baker. When Britt Baker was sitting in her cart during an interview, Swole crept into the driver's seat and drove off with her. Big Swole ended up putting Baker into a dumpster.

As for Seth Rollins, he had a grueling match against Rey Mysterio at WWE Extreme Rules. At the PPV, the two WWE Superstars took part in the first-ever Eye For An Eye Match. The match ended when Seth Rollins pulled out Mysterio's eye from the socket.

While Big Swole has marked her target, nothing is known about whom Seth Rollins will feud with next. To know how their individual stories play out, make sure to tune into WWE and AEW.