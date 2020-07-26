Big Swole talks about being paralyzed, was told that she was slowly dying due to a 'Nightmare Virus'

Big Swole was a guest on the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. The AEW Superstar spoke on various topics, including her battles against multiple injuries and illnesses throughout her life.

Aubrey Edwards highlighted that Big Swole suffered from a bad case of Crohn's disease in 2008. Big Swole then opened up in detail about her history of unfortunate incidents.

Swole went right back to the time when she was twelve years old and got shocked during the rain. She also revealed an incident when she got attacked by killer ants.

"I was 12 years old. I was outside. The old school houses used to have those metal posts for the gutters. I had my hand on the gutter and I had my mood ring on. Outside, I loved the rain. It came down. It went through and shocked the heck out of myself and I dropped. I always had bad incidents. I once got attacked by killer ants. The first day in our new house, my stepdad, he already had a house, I'm standing outside. This is my first time being on a lawn as before that we only had apartments. The red killer ants were running up my leg and I ended up locking myself out. I was banging on the door. They had to throw me in the tub. I had marks up and down my legs for weeks."

Swole was also paralyzed from the neck down for a week after she got into an altercation with another girl during a football match in her freshman year. Big Swole was the goalkeeper, and a player from the opposing team couldn't score goals. The girl tried to intimidate Big Swole, but the AEW star let it slide.

"I get the ball. She slides in and clips my face. The next time when she came in for the ball and I jumped up. My knee pops her and she drops down on the floor. My cleet stomps her and I thought that's what you get. She didn't like that at all. Literally, the next play that she had a chance, she pushed me into the goal post. My body wrapped around it and I flew. The next thing you know I was hanging upside down because my cleats stuck at the top of the goal post. I woke up the next day and I couldn't move from the neck down. The doctors said it did something where it stiffed up everything. The lady said if you take another hit like that you will be paralyzed from the neck down forever."

Swole then spoke about the time when her Crohn's got activated, which is an inflammatory bowel disease. Swole had just started training and was progressing well when the condition cropped up, which forced her to take many breaks. The breaks added up to two to three years, and all this happened eight months after she got a kid.

Big Swole and the 'Nightmare Virus'

The AEW wrestler, who is married to WWE's Cedric Alexander, also explained the time when she contracted something that was later termed as 'the Nightmare Virus'.

The doctors initially felt that Big Swole had pneumonia, but based on the early probe, it seemed to be a cancer in the lung. Big Swole had previously also suffered from colon cancer, and the samples were sent to the CDC and Mayo Clinic, which came back negative.

The doctors couldn't figure out her illness and her condition continued to get worse. Big Swole was told that she was slowly dying and the medical officials didn't have a way out, until one doctor came in and administered three antibiotics, which thankfully worked.

"I was deteriorating and deteriorating. They said I was slowly dying and they didn’t know what to do. We can hold you off for some weeks until we find out what it is. Luckily, this one doctor came to the hospital I was at. She said she worked at the other Orlando Health and she came there today and said it was her off day but just wanted to come here. She said she is going to have me try 3 antibiotics. They started to work."

"They ended up naming the virus Nightmare Virus and I was the first patient zero and it went all the way up to North Carolina so I do apologize everybody for my bad immune system. That was right before All Out so when I literally got out of the hospital, I was like, you need to get ready because you are about to have something. I trained and tried to gain muscle. I got into wrestling again and learned how to wrestle again for six months straight. This is my first full year of being healthy." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Big Swole is currently serving a storyline suspension for kidnapping Britt Baker. The feud between Big Swole and Baker has managed to breathe some much-needed life into AEW's women's division. The angle has also positioned Big Swole as one of the top female Superstars in the making and she has garnered a lot of praise for her recent work.