Tables match announced for 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'

It was confirmed on the latest episode of SmackDown that New Day will defend their tag team titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a Tables match at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.'

The stipulation for the match was decided in a simple yet effective way on this week's episode of the Blue brand.

It was revealed that the customers of Snickers and Dollar General had the opportunity to vote for an Extreme Rules match stipulation. The votes had come in but the decision wasn't conclusive enough. It was a close call between a Steel Cage match or a Tables contest, and a tie-breaker was booked for SmackDown.

Earlier this year, @SNICKERS and @DollarGeneral customers had the opportunity to vote on an #ExtremeRules match stipulation. The votes are in, and it’s too close to call! Therefore, @WWEBigE vs. @WWECesaro will serve as a TIE-BREAKER! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sKtS0t3ToM — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2020

The feud for the SmackDown Tag Team titles

This week's episode of SmackDown kicked off with a singles match between Cesaro and Big E, and the winner of the opener would get the opportunity to pick the stipulation of the Extreme Rules match.

Big E and Cesaro put on a predictably paced match to open SmackDown. The finish was also entirely predictable as Nakamura capitalized on a distraction to kick Big E in the face from the apron. Cesaro then hit the Neutralizer to pick up the win.

The heels then went on to pull out a table from underneath the ring, but they couldn't execute the desired spot as Kofi Kingston took them out with a dive. Kingston and Big E laid out Cesaro on the table but Nakamura saved his partner just in the nick of time. Cesaro and Nakamura retreated as the segment came to a close.

The #1 contenders for the titles were later featured in a backstage segment in which they weighed their options about choosing between a steel cage or tables match. The heels ended up going for a tables match, and thus, the stipulation was confirmed for Extreme Rules.

New Day previously defended their titles against Cesaro and Nakamura on the July 2nd episode of SmackDown. The Champions successfully retained the titles, but the feud was far from over as they will have a match at Extreme Rules.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules match card

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship match is the seventh match to have been announced for 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'.

Here's how the card looks as of this writing: