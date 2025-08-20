"Big time money" with Omos' future, believes WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Omos recently made a surprise appearance at AAA Triplemania, winning the 2025 Bardahl Cup. According to a wrestling veteran, there is scope for a major storyline with him down the line.

Ad

During his appearance at AAA Triplemania, Omos was seen tossing Microman over the top rope in a rather entertaining segment. This generated a lot of interest in the Nigerian star, which Dutch Mantell believes could be an opportunity.

Speaking about him on UnSKripted, Dutch Mantell pointed out a storyline between Omos and Microman would be intriguing to watch, even if the two never physically fight.

"I think there is big time money with the Giant and the little guy. Just have him come up and you know, just tell the story and don't lay hands on him or... And then the little midget says, 'I never forgot the way he threw me over the top rope. He didn't care about me and so, but I have been thinking deeply,'" said Dutch Mantell [21:32 onwards]

Ad

Trending

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

WWE recently hinted at plans for Omos

While fans may be wondering what is next for Omos, WWE hinted at an interesting future for him.

In the WWE shop, a new shirt has been made available with an interesting note. The note says:

"How will the proud luchadors of AAA Worldwide fare when the 7-foot-3 giant Omos' comes to tower over the roster like a skyscraper? Show your appreciation for The Nigerian Giant in this new landscape by grabbing this Omos AAA Superstar T-Shirt."

Ad

As of now, Omos will seemingly be more prominently featured in AAA, which is under the control of WWE after its acquisition. It remains to be seen what the 7-foot-3 giant does next.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More