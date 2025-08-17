WWE seemingly makes a huge decision on Omos' future

WWE seemingly made a massive decision regarding Omos' future with the promotion. The Nigerian Giant made his surprise return to the ring at AAA TripleMania XXXIII in Mexico.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion returned during the Copa Bardahl match at the event last night in Mexico City and ultimately emerged victorious. It was his first match since competing for Pro Wrestling Noah in January.

Following his surprise return, the promotion has released a new shirt for the veteran on WWE Shop. The description of the t-shirt seemingly revealed that the company is planning to feature him in AAA moving forward.

"How will the proud luchadors of AAA Worldwide fare when the 7-foot-3 giant Omos' comes to tower over the roster like a skyscraper? Show your appreciation for The Nigerian Giant in this new landscape by grabbing this Omos AAA Superstar T-Shirt." [H/T: WWE Shop]

Fumio @FumioWeb3 @WWE OMOS storms back at Triplemania with seismic return

MVP used to serve as the big man's manager, but the former United States Champion is no longer with the company. The 51-year-old is currently aligned with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

Vince Russo comments on Omos' future in WWE

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that it was too late for Omos to turn things around on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo stated that the former champion had been misused for so long that the company couldn't salvage him. He suggested that it would be very difficult for fans to take him seriously on the main roster.

"It's too late," Russo said. "They've brought him in and out too many times. He's got too much stank on him. It's too late, and I don't say that often, bro, because I always say you can save somebody. I always say that, but I think he's been in and out way too many times where now I think it would be very, very hard for anybody to take him seriously." [4:04 – 4:27]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The popular star got a tremendous reaction from wrestling fans during his surprise appearance at TripleMania last night.

