We saw The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, split up on RAW recently. The duo was forced to end their partnership after losing a match against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Earlier this week on WWE RAW, we saw Billie Kay and Peyton Royce face off in a singles match. The match ended with Peyton Royce winning clean and we saw the former partners hug after the match. We have seen reports that WWE are set to give Peyton Royce a singles push after the IIconics splitting up.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently spoke about Billie Kay and gave an update on the situation. According to Meltzer, WWE currently have no plans for Billie Kay and we could see her off television for a while:

It’s very clear that they have no plans for Billie Kay… Billie Kay might be going away and they know it.

Billie Kay also posted a cryptic Tweet after her match against Peyton Royce on RAW this Monday that got people talking. You can check out her Tweet below:

So many assume... so little know pic.twitter.com/Q2uFeSRLpe — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) September 8, 2020

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce's journey in WWE

The IIconics, Sasha Banks and Bayley backstage at WrestleMania last year

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce grew up in Sydney, Australia and have been close friends since high school. The duo signed with WWE in 2015, after a tryout match during a WWE tour of Australia.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made their televised WWE NXT debut in October, 2016 as the Iconic Duo. They quickly made waves in the NXT women's division despite neither holding a title in NXT.

Kay and Royce made their main roster debut on SmackDown in 2018. The high point of their WWE careers came at WrestleMania 35 last year when they won the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships, their first and only titles in WWE so far.

After splitting up, both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce will be singles competitors for the first time in WWE.

What does the future hold for Billie Kay and Peyton Royce? We will have to wait and watch to find out.