Big update regarding Cody Rhodes' possible move to WWE

Many reports of Cody Rhodes making his way back to WWE have emerged ever since he left All Elite Wrestling. Since his departure, the wrestling world has been waiting for Cody's next move, but it seems that no confirmed news has come out indicating that he's taken up any deal yet.

A recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now given a detailed insight into the situation. It has been revealed that multiple wrestling promotions have given their offers to Cody, but none have them are confirmed to still be on the table for him now or any that have been signed.

The report also revealed that at least one of the EVPs backstage in All Elite Wrestling completely believed as of last weekend that Rhodes was signed or was signing with WWE.

If he signs a deal with the company, it would very likely include the rumored match against Seth Rollins that would take place at WrestleMania 38.

It is confirmed that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was planned.



The plan was not to do anything until after the Chad Gable & Otis vs. Riddle & Randy Orton vs. Rollins & Owens tag title match, but now that is over and it's time to get Rollins' new program going.



- WON It is confirmed that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was planned.The plan was not to do anything until after the Chad Gable & Otis vs. Riddle & Randy Orton vs. Rollins & Owens tag title match, but now that is over and it’s time to get Rollins’ new program going.- WON https://t.co/U4t5kBD1Lf

As of now, no WWE agents or producers have been briefed about the impending debut or signing of The American Nightmare.

Cody and his entire camp have been very tight-lipped about this whole situation. Those close to the former TNT Champion revealed that they don't know about Damian Priest not using The Reckoning/Cross Rhodes on TV anymore.

However, people close to him have also revealed that he's been keeping up in extraordinary shape for when the time comes for him to show up.

Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes and Vince McMahon could be involved in a "work"

The rumor mill has not stopped churning out different headlines regarding Cody Rhodes' future since his exit from AEW due to contract negotiations. The most prominent news to come out since the exit has certainly been his potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette, on an episode of The Drive-Thru podcast, discussed the news about the son of a plumber going back to where he started.

The legendary manager has suggested that Rhodes and Vince McMahon have already joined forces together to hype up the return as much as possible.

"If this is all some type of vast work, maybe Cody went to Vince and said, 'Hey Vince, everybody knows I'm coming there but we can really f*** with their minds and I can still make a dramatic entrance of some kind if you spread the word'. 'Hey I don't know about this Cody, he wants everything'." [1:42 - 2:10]

You can check out what Cornette had to say below:

It will certainly not be out of the realm of possibility for Vince McMahon and Cody Rhodes to do as much as they can to hype the latter's return. It remains to be seen what happens on this week's edition of RAW and at WrestleMania 38.

