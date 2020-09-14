RETRIBUTION have been creating havoc in WWE for a while now and we aren't really any closer to officially finding out their identities. We finally saw the first RETRIBUTION promo last week on RAW and by the looks of it, it looks like Dominik Dijakovic is a good bet to be a part of the faction. Other possible members are Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Tom Colohue gave us an update on when RETRIBUTION could be unmasked in WWE. Tom said that it will likely happened after the WWE Draft takes place but around the time of Survivor Series. He added that he could see RETRIBUTION merch in WWE Shop soon:

I believe it will be after the draft. Closer to Survivor Series time at which point people will start to be unmasked. We're going to start seeing the tshirts very soon though. They will be appearing on WWE Shop in no time at all.

RETRIBUTION has spoken.



"The darkness of RETRIBUTION will seep into the pores of every Superstar and all of your so-called universe."#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tUCd79PuFS — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2020

Update on whether Mojo Rawley is a part of Retribution

There was a lot of talk earlier this week that Mojo Rawley could be a member of RETRIBUTION. Tom Colohue addressed this on his latest live stream for Sportskeeda Wrestling, saying that 7-time WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley is not a part of RETRIBUTION. He added that Mojo Rawley was only put under the mask for the segment to throw people off the scent and there are no plans for him to be a part of the factioon:

I believe he was put into that particular segment as a way of throwing people off the scent, as it were. The members of RETRIBUTION that I'm aware of, 4 of them were there - Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic and Dio Maddin. For Mojo Rawley, that is the only time he has been under the mask so far. To knowledge, he was simply told backstage, 'Can you put this on? It will throw people off'.

Although it doesn't look like RETRIBUTION will unmask on WWE RAW tonight but they will most probably make their presence felt on tonight's show in some sort of way.

