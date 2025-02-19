Big update on Roxanne Perez's WWE future (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez continues to make waves in WWE. The Prodigy set a new record at the Women's Royal Rumble match. She headlined NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend before punching her ticket to Elimination Chamber on the following RAW.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on Roxanne's main roster future, noting that the former multi-time NXT Women's Champion was all set to fully transition to the main roster.

"No, there may be one or two more matches, but she's main roster bound. I believe she's all set to go here on the main roster, starting at the Elimination Chamber." [From 21:00 onwards]

Roxanne Perez beat Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The full line-up features Perez, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Bayley, and Bianca Belair.

Speaking of Belair, WrestleVotes provided another major update on WWE's plans for a major match involving one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Belair and Naomi will defend their titles against Liv and Raquel next week on RAW.

