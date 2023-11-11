In a last-minute change to what's happening on WWE SmackDown this week, a top name is going to be missing from the usual roster of stars available. The star is suffering from an illness, and let fans know about the same ahead of the show. The star in question is Kayla Braxton.

Braxton is known for her immaculate interviewing skills on-screen for SmackDown, as well as the work she puts in for all her interactions with stars. Her chemistry with Paul Heyman in particular has garnered praise over the past few years.

Unfortunately, she will not be present at the WWE show this week.

In a tweet, she let everyone know that she was under the weather this week, and as a result, had lost her voice. She would not be able to do her job this week as a result.

"Little under the weather today and have zero voice, so I won’t be at SD tonight 🤒 Only way I would be able to interview anyone is if I mimed… which would actually be pretty entertaining. Anyway, I’m on the mend and I’ll be back next week! Happy Friday everyone!"

As it turns out, Bayley is also reportedly ill, but she's set for a segment on WWE SmackDown, and she asked Braxton to "join the club" in the comments.

We wish Kayla Braxton and Bayley a swift recovery.

