Big WWE plans in place for AJ Styles after losing Money in the Bank Qualifier (Exclusive)

AJ Styles is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in WWE. The Phenomenal One is a legend in the pro wrestling business and can be seen as a legend for two separate promotions, a feat not many can boast of. However, things haven't been falling into place for Styles of late.

Ad

He was beaten by Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 and hasn't been able to string wins together since then. AJ Styles has made his intentions clear in the past that he wishes to chase title glory once again but recently lost his Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

Talking about the Phenomenal One during the latest WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter claimed that he could see AJ challenging for the IC Title post Money in the Bank.

Ad

Trending

''I think something will happen after Money in the Bank [between WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and AJ]," Apter said. [From 15:07 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

WrestleVotes agreed that this storyline might happen, but not before Dom goes head-to-head with another former Bullet Club leader.

"I could see the match happening in the future. I think it'll be Dom vs. Finn [Balor] first, so after that, yeah," he said. [From 15:12 onwards]

Ad

Both AJ Styles and Finn Balor are former leaders of the Bullet Club, and both of them currently seem to be at odds with Dominik Mysterio. Tensions have been swirling among the ranks of The Judgment Day, which could bring Finn and Dom up against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More