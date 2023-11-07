Big WWE RAW star catatonic; everyone concerned 

For weeks now, a WWE RAW star has been catatonic, and nothing anyone has done has seemed to snap her out of it. This continued on this week's episode of the red brand, as the star made everyone concerned about her health on the show. The star in question is Nikki Cross.

It started when she was Natalya's tag team partner on RAW but walked out while looking unresponsive. No one knew what had happened, but she had not come out of that catatonic state so far.

She was a part of the WWE RAW Women's Royal Rumble to determine Rhea Ripley's next contender but was unsuccessful. She stood without emotion or movement in the middle of the ring while the action continued around her.

Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax clashed, with Cross in the middle. They noticed and threw her out of the ring, but she didn't react.

Cole said that she was next to the WWE announce desk as well.

Expand Tweet

Barrett confirmed what Cole had said and that he was very "unnerved" by what Cross was doing. Both of the commentators were very concerned, as were some of the women, who kept looking at her to see if anything was changing.

In the end, it didn't, as she remained like that.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here