"Bigger than Randy and AJ," "Bro built like Batista now" - Fans react to released WWE star's insanely jacked physique

A released WWE Superstar's physique has left many fans stunned on Twitter.

Mustafa Ali's 90-day non-compete clause recently ended. The high-flyer later shared an elaborate promo package, hyping up the #MustafaAli2024 World Tour Campaign. He took jibes at several big names in the promo.

Mustafa Ali shared a gym photo earlier tonight, in which he is looking in insane shape. It's quite clear that Ali has been religiously hitting the gym since his release.

Check out fan reactions on Twitter to Ali's incredible physique below:

Dominik Mysterio on Mustafa Ali's WWE release

Before Ali was surprisingly released, he was scheduled for a big match against Dominik Mysterio. Ali and Mysterio were set to wrestle in an NXT North American title match at No Mercy.

Dominik later appeared on In The Kliq podcast and opened up about Ali's release:

"Yeah, you know, it's a very unfortunate situation that very talented people have to go through situations like this. At the end of the day, it's out of our control. We just do whatever we can to put our best foot forward. But as far as No Mercy goes, I'm just gonna have to wait and see who my opponent will be." [H/T Fightful]

Mustafa Ali had asked for his release a long time before he was finally let go. In early 2022, he requested his release, but the promotion didn't grant him the same.

After Ali became a free agent, he announced several wrestling appearances, and his fans are excited to see what's next for him in the near future. Ali is an incredibly talented performer and would do well wherever he lands.

Are you excited about Mustafa Ali's future? Drop your reactions to his insane physique!

