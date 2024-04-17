"Biggest heart"- WWE star sends out a message to Rhea Ripley following heartbreaking incident on RAW

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley took to her social media account to send out an emotional message to Rhea Ripley after the latter vacated her title.

Mami and Liv Morgan have feuded with each other after Ripley ambushed the former SmackDown Women's Champion, subjecting her to an extended period of being sidelined. Since then, Morgan had been seeking revenge on Ripley, and finally, she brutally attacked Ripley, injuring her on the episode of RAW following WrestleMania.

On the latest edition of RAW, The Eradicator was forced to vacate her Women's World Championship after Morgan injured her last week. Several stars, including Kelley, took to her social media account to message Ripley.

In her Instagram story, Kelley noted how the member of The Judgment Day will make a strong comeback after the break.

"hardest worker. biggest heart. an arrow must be pulled back before it can shoot forward... i just know the comeback is going to be the one they talk about for decades, @rhearipley_wwe."

Check out a screengrab of Cathy Kelley's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Trish Stratus penned down a message for Rhea Ripley after she relinquished her title

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to her social media account to message Rhea Ripley after she relinquished the Women's World Championship.

Stratus took to her Instagram account and congratulated the superstar on her reign. She also added that the superstar should see this as an opportunity to use this time for personal growth and emphasized that Ripley will make a glorious comeback.

"Congrats on a spectacular reign @rhearipley_wwe 🙌🏼 With a meteoric rise and a schedule that matched it, turn this into some much deserved ‘me’ time which is hard to come by in our world. Take it, live a little life, then come back and continue to blaze that trail. No doubt the embers will still be burning @wwe."

WWE Universe can't wait to witness the powerful comeback Rhea Ripley is going to make in the near future.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley will make a strong comeback? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback