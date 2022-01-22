Wrestling veteran predicts how Corey Graves will make his in-ring return to WWE (Exclusive)

Amidst reports of Corey Graves possibly making his in-ring WWE return soon, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter predicted a possible way for the RAW commentator to revive his wrestling career.

Apter stated that Graves will likely be involved in a dispute with an active member of the roster which will prompt him to get physical, leading to a match between the two.

Corey Graves has been out of action for almost eight years at this point. He announced his retirement in 2014 after he suffered a concussion during a match on NXT. He has since been contracted to WWE as a panelist and a commentator.

Fightful Select reported a few weeks ago that Corey Graves had been cleared for in-ring competition and we could see him return to action soon.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter was joined by Sid Pullar III and Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics pertaining to last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage.

Here's what Bill Apter had to say regarding the recent reports surrounding Corey Graves.

"He's going to have an altercation probably with one of the wrestlers when he's broadcasting and I don't know who it is but that's gonna bring him back into the ring," said Bill Apter.

Check out the full review below where Dutch Mantell and Bill Apter provide their insights on SmackDown and AEW Rampage:

Corey Graves' career in WWE

Corey Graves made his WWE debut in NXT in 2013 and quickly rose through the ranks of the black and gold brand. It wasn't long before he established himself as one of the major players in the brand and started chasing gold. Initially he went after the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Kassius Ohno. However, the two were unsuccessful and Graves soon found a new partner in Neville.

Graves and Neville defeated Erick Rowan and Luke Harper to win the NXT Tag Team Championships. It wasn't until last year that Corey Graves won his second championship in WWE after he pinned Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 title.

With the Royal Rumble just a week away, the match will be an apt occasion for Graves to make his in-ring return. Do you think Corey Graves could be an entrant in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

