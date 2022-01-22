"He can't work a 100%" - Veteran reveals what is limiting Baron Corbin in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently commented on Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss' current positions in WWE. He stated that while both are more than capable in-ring performers, their current gimmicks are limiting them.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter joined Sid Pullar III and Dutch Mantell to share his thoughts on last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage.

Apter believes the two have the potential to be top stars in the company but their current characters aren't doing them any favors. He also spoke about Moss' latest encounter against Kofi Kingston on the blue brand:

"It was okay. The Madcap Moss character - I think the guy who plays Madcap Moss could be a good pro wrestling competitor. He looks good, he knows the moves and all that but they got him in this schtick gimmick here where he can't work a 100 %. The same thing with Corbin too. I've seen Corbin wrestle, he can really do this. But [the match] was okay. Nothing special. It was alright," said Bill Apter.

Last year, Corbin had a character change after he lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura. Everything seemed to be going against the former King as he lost most of his assets and was on a steep decline before striking big in Las Vegas. Since then, he has been renamed Happy Corbin and has befriended recent NXT call-up Madcap Moss.

Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss will both take part in this year's Royal Rumble match

With The Royal Rumble right around the corner, rumors and speculation have filled the wrestling world with people making wild predictions regarding possible entrants and potential winners.

Confirmed entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match include AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn and many more top stars. While they may not be the favorites going into the match, Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss sure will be looking to win the Rumble.

