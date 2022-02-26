"She hasn't been around long enough" - Wrestling journalist discusses whether Charlotte Flair is on the same level as her father (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that Charlotte Flair still has a long way to go to match up to her father Ric Flair's greatness.

Charlotte is undoubtedly the most decorated woman in WWE history. She is regarded as wrestling royalty, having won 13 World Championships in WWE. She is also the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bill Apter sat down with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Apter suggested that Charlotte hasn't been in the business long enough to be compared to her father, Ric Flair.

He, however, pointed out that The Queen definitely has the wrestling skills and the in-ring IQ to go down as one of the greatest of all time. Here's what Bill Apter had to say:

"As her father? Not yet. She hasn't been around long enough. She certainly has the wrestling skills that her father had during his prime or close to his prime, absolutely. No one can equal the Nature Boy Ric Flair, who's one of a kind. But his daughter is getting more and more close to achieving that type of ring greatness." [from 16:24 onwards]

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will collide on Night 1 of WrestleMania

The SmackDown Women's Champion will defend her title against the Baddest Woman on the Planet on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE announced this week.

The two women have been at odds since Rousey eliminated Flair to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The following week on SmackDown, Rousey announced that she owed a beatdown to many WWE Superstars and Charlotte was at the front of the line. With that, Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.

