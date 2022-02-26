×
Create
Notifications

"She hasn't been around long enough" - Wrestling journalist discusses whether Charlotte Flair is on the same level as her father (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair is regarded as wrestling royalty
Charlotte Flair is regarded as wrestling royalty
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 26, 2022 09:35 PM IST
News

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that Charlotte Flair still has a long way to go to match up to her father Ric Flair's greatness.

Charlotte is undoubtedly the most decorated woman in WWE history. She is regarded as wrestling royalty, having won 13 World Championships in WWE. She is also the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bill Apter sat down with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Apter suggested that Charlotte hasn't been in the business long enough to be compared to her father, Ric Flair.

He, however, pointed out that The Queen definitely has the wrestling skills and the in-ring IQ to go down as one of the greatest of all time. Here's what Bill Apter had to say:

"As her father? Not yet. She hasn't been around long enough. She certainly has the wrestling skills that her father had during his prime or close to his prime, absolutely. No one can equal the Nature Boy Ric Flair, who's one of a kind. But his daughter is getting more and more close to achieving that type of ring greatness." [from 16:24 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Are you looking to cast your vote? Don't look any further. Click on this link here to vote for your favorite wrestlers in different categories.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will collide on Night 1 of WrestleMania

Visit bit.ly/3oO8qN7 to vote and win prizes!@RealBrittBaker doesn't look to back down as she still maintains her lead but @BiancaBelairWWE might surpass her to win #SKWrestlingAwards 'Female Wrestler of the Year' Category. Vote Now!#AEW #AEWDynamite #WWE https://t.co/jA7Fi02Gbt

The SmackDown Women's Champion will defend her title against the Baddest Woman on the Planet on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, WWE announced this week.

The two women have been at odds since Rousey eliminated Flair to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The following week on SmackDown, Rousey announced that she owed a beatdown to many WWE Superstars and Charlotte was at the front of the line. With that, Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will dethrone the Queen to win Championship gold again in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी