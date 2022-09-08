'WWE's most hated right now' - Hall of Famer on Dominik Mysterio aligning with The Judgment Day (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day received a brand new member in the form of Dominik Mysterio on this week's RAW. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter dubbed Mysterio the most hated WWE Superstar in the company right now, praising his descent to the dark side.

Mysterio, exasperated at being left out of the proceedings at Clash at the Castle, turned on Edge and then his father. Seemingly entranced by Rhea Ripley, he was officially initiated into The Judgment Day on the latest episode of RAW. He went so far as to help Damian Priest defeat Rey Mysterio, revealing his true intentions in the process.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter stated the following:

"His new stone-faced character is played just perfectly. There is no doubt he is the WWE's most hated right now and fans want to see Edge kick his butt."

As Mr. Apter stated, an alliance with the stable could be a blessing in disguise for Dominik, whose character as a white-meat babyface seems to have run its course. His relationship with Rhea Ripley, who has the younger Mysterio bedazzled, should be an interesting storyline in the weeks to follow.

The Judgment Day wanted Drew McIntyre in the stable but he recently refused!

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre stated why he is reluctant to join The Judgment Day:

"I kinda like what I've got going on right now. I think Drew McIntyre is a bit of a lone wolf these days. I've tried the group thing in the past [Laughs]. It didn't necessarily work out for me."

The idea of the Scotsman being part of the stable came up when Damian Priest mentioned it during SummerSlam weekend in a Sportskeeda exclusive. Well, Mysterio seems like an interesting fit and it remains to be seen if they'll add more names to their ranks.

Do you think The Judgment Day needs more members? Let us know in the comments below.

