Top WWE Superstar turns down the idea of joining The Judgment Day (Exclusive)

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre turned down the prospect of joining The Judgment Day.

The idea stemmed from another Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, conducted by Brad Gilmore with Damian Priest. In the said interview, Priest had mentioned how Drew McIntyre was his choice to join the heel stable. Unfortunately, because Priest and his cohorts were from RAW and McIntyre was on SmackDown, the union did not happen.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Scottish Warrior expressed that he was happy doing what he was currently doing:

"I kinda like what I've got going on right now. I think Drew McIntyre is a bit of a lone wolf these days. I've tried the group thing in the past [Laughs]. It didn't necessarily work out for me." (4.06 - 4.16)

One can certainly see the Scotsman's point of view, especially if you consider that the big man is headed into the biggest match of his life. He takes on Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, in a singles match at Clash at the Castle 2022. Whether or not he triumphs in this mega bout remains to be seen.

