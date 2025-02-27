Bill Apter makes major prediction for WWE Elimination Chamber; sees current champion getting pinned (Exclusive)

NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter has discussed the upcoming tag team match of team Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at WWE Elimination Chamber. He thinks one of the titleholders will get pinned during the bout.

This will be Trish's first WWE match since she faced Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage at Payback in 2023. The bout will take place in her home country of Canada, and she'll team up with The Buff Barbie for the first time.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter predicted that the babyfaces would win the match. He thinks that WWE Women's Speed Champion Candice LeRae will eat the pin at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"Trishy and Tiffy. Again, it's in Toronto. Trish is Canadian. Trish looks great. I'm talking about not just the way she looks, but her ring work incredible. I think Candice is going to take the fall, get pinned somehow, and Trish and Tiffy are going to take that match— not before Nia crushes them," said Apter. [1:50-2:16]

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton were attacked by Nia Jax and Candice LeRae last week on SmackDown. There's a chance they walk out of the WWE Elimination Chamber as the winners.

